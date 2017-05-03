Firefighters battle blaze at Mesquite...

Firefighters battle blaze at Mesquite daycare

Wednesday May 3 Read more: Dallas Morning News

Everyone had safely evacuated the Appleseed Academy in the 1000 block of Tripp Road, near North Galloway Avenue, as crews fought the two-alarm fire, department spokesman Travis Greenman said. Thick black smoke could be seen billowing across the sky.

