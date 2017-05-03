Firefighters battle blaze at Mesquite daycare
Everyone had safely evacuated the Appleseed Academy in the 1000 block of Tripp Road, near North Galloway Avenue, as crews fought the two-alarm fire, department spokesman Travis Greenman said. Thick black smoke could be seen billowing across the sky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mesquite Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|326
|Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh...
|2 hr
|Laredo
|7
|Word Game (Nov '12)
|13 hr
|winner
|186
|Change A Letter Game (Nov '12)
|13 hr
|winner
|1,116
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|13 hr
|winner
|1,499
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|15 hr
|Sickofags
|3
|Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh...
|18 hr
|Magic Utah Uwear
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mesquite Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC