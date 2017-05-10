Family sues Texas officer, department in 15-year-old's death

Mourners hold the commemorative program as they emerge from the funeral service for 15-year-old, Jordan Edwards, at Mesquite Friendship Baptist Church in Mesquite, Texas, Saturday, May 6, 2017. Roy Oliver, who has been fired from the Balch Springs Police Department, is free on bond after being arrested Friday in the April 29 shooting death of Edwards.

