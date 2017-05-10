Family sues Texas officer, department...

Family sues Texas officer, department in 15-year-old's death

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 7 Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Mourners hold the commemorative program as they emerge from the funeral service for 15-year-old, Jordan Edwards, at Mesquite Friendship Baptist Church in Mesquite, Texas, Saturday, May 6, 2017. Roy Oliver, who has been fired from the Balch Springs Police Department, is free on bond after being arrested Friday in the April 29 shooting death of Edwards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesquite Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 21 hr TrumpSupporter 9,782
Armored Taco Truck Opens Fire on Citizen Border... Sun tesy 2
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) Sun winner 1,504
Change A Letter Game (Nov '12) Sun winner 1,121
Word Game (Nov '12) Sun winner 190
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) Sun Princess Hey 385
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... Sat Barbara Boxer 27
See all Mesquite Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesquite Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Dallas County was issued at May 14 at 3:43PM CDT

Mesquite Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesquite Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Mesquite, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,146 • Total comments across all topics: 281,034,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC