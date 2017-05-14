2 injured in five-vehicle crash on I-...

2 injured in five-vehicle crash on I-30 in Mesquite

The crash, which occurred about 2:45 p.m., shut down the westbound lanes of the highway near North Galloway Avenue for hours. Vehicles were still stopped at 7:45 p.m.

