2 injured in five-vehicle crash on I-30 in Mesquite
The crash, which occurred about 2:45 p.m., shut down the westbound lanes of the highway near North Galloway Avenue for hours. Vehicles were still stopped at 7:45 p.m. Become a Digital Subscriber for unlimited access to all of Dallas News and SportsDay.
