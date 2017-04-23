'We're hoping for a miracle': Dallas ...

'We're hoping for a miracle': Dallas lawmaker is fasting to protest Texas sanctuary cities bill

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 23 Read more: Dallas Morning News

State Rep. Victoria Neave went to Mass at the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe in downtown Dallas on Sunday and took a communion wafer. She said it's the last meal she's going to have through Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesquite Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... 7 hr Justicia 136
News Texas' battle over teaching evolution comes dow... 8 hr pshun2404 5
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 9 hr everyone knows be... 14
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 10 hr James 9,757
Looking for my brother who i havent seen since ... Tue paradise 2
News Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam... Tue B- Moore 1
Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company Mon Greg Knight 2
See all Mesquite Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesquite Forum Now

Mesquite Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesquite Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Mesquite, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,793 • Total comments across all topics: 280,583,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC