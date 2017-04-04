UPS says it will open new Arlington shipping hub with 1,400 jobs in 2018

The city of Arlington last week approved economic incentives for the more than 1 million-square-foot distribution center near Interstate 20. "The new Arlington building is part of the strategic investments UPS is making to dramatically improve the efficiency and connectedness of our hubs, package centers and transportation network," Craig Wiltz, UPS district president, said in a written statement. "This project is part of our ongoing efforts to keep pace with rapidly evolving demands of e-commerce customers in Texas, across the U.S. and around the globe," Wiltz said.

