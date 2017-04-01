Mesquite high school student fatally shot at party
Police are seeking information related to the fatal shooting of a North Mesquite High School student at a party in Mesquite early Saturday. The incident occurred just after midnight Friday, when police received reports of shots fired during a party in the 800 block of Crest Meadow Lane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mesquite Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grown man body slams young boy
|23 hr
|ThomasA
|3
|Missing Irving Womana s Body Found In Trinity R... (Apr '11)
|Fri
|Doubter
|18
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|Fri
|25or6to4
|135
|Hey Jerry Bitch Jones .....Romo needs to move o...
|Mar 29
|NFL
|1
|Looking for my brother who i havent seen since ...
|Mar 27
|jaime
|2
|Mesquito spraying?
|Mar 22
|Chrisy
|2
|Dealerships settle deceptive advertising charge... (Jan '14)
|Mar 10
|Paplo
|6
Find what you want!
Search Mesquite Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC