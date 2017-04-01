Mesquite high school student fatally ...

Mesquite high school student fatally shot at party

Read more: Dallas Morning News

Police are seeking information related to the fatal shooting of a North Mesquite High School student at a party in Mesquite early Saturday. The incident occurred just after midnight Friday, when police received reports of shots fired during a party in the 800 block of Crest Meadow Lane.

