Hudson kicks off flood preparations with sandbag, BBQ party tonight

Wednesday Apr 26

There is a sandbag and BBQ party happening in Hudson this evening at the Town Hall. Alongside the Forestry Department, folks are helping to fill sandbags and enjoying a BBQ.

