For Mesquite thieves, unlocked cars b...

For Mesquite thieves, unlocked cars became the keys to identity theft

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Police say two suspects in Mesquite turned the city's most common crime -- vehicle break-ins, into a much greater opportunity -- using information they found in unlocked cars to steal identities. "It was really more of a crime of opportunity," said Mesquite police Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesquite Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Change A Letter Game (Nov '12) 20 min _Zoey_ 1,107
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 2 hr WarForOil 9,759
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... Wed Justicia 136
News Texas' battle over teaching evolution comes dow... Wed pshun2404 5
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... Wed everyone knows be... 14
Looking for my brother who i havent seen since ... Apr 25 paradise 2
News Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam... Apr 25 B- Moore 1
See all Mesquite Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesquite Forum Now

Mesquite Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesquite Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Mesquite, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,077 • Total comments across all topics: 280,606,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC