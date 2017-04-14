Continue reading Teens confess to scr...

Continue reading Teens confess to scrawling racial slur on fountain, filling it with soap suds

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: Dallas Morning News

Three teens were arrested for defacing a fountain with racial slurs and turning it into a soapy mess last week, Mesquite police said. Eighteen-year-old Kruz Medrano and 17-year-old Joshua Patton, both from Crandall, confessed to the vandalism in Heartland, a community in unincorporated Kaufman County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesquite Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 45 min WarForOil 9,750
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 5 hr Rachel Maddow 13
News Texas' battle over teaching evolution comes dow... 5 hr Paul Scott 1
Humpty Dumpty Day School Day care center in Arl... 18 hr Concern 1
Humpty Dumpty Day School Day care center in Arl... Sun Concern 1
for pain meds (Sep '11) Apr 21 Nikkimarie4u 13
News Dallas Morning News Endorses Lee Kleinman, Matt... Apr 21 Art Anderson 1
See all Mesquite Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesquite Forum Now

Mesquite Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesquite Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Mesquite, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,049 • Total comments across all topics: 280,532,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC