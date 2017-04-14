Continue reading Teens confess to scrawling racial slur on fountain, filling it with soap suds
Three teens were arrested for defacing a fountain with racial slurs and turning it into a soapy mess last week, Mesquite police said. Eighteen-year-old Kruz Medrano and 17-year-old Joshua Patton, both from Crandall, confessed to the vandalism in Heartland, a community in unincorporated Kaufman County.
