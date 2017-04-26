1 fatally struck while walking on I-20 in Mesquite
Officers responded to the 14600 block of I-20, near Lasater Road, just before 9 p.m. A 2004 Ford pickup truck that was traveling eastbound on the highway struck a pedestrian who was walking in the roadway, Mesquite police said. Become a Digital Subscriber for unlimited access to all of Dallas News and SportsDay.
