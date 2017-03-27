With Classic Burgers and Pie Milkshak...

With Classic Burgers and Pie Milkshakes, Scrumbscious Burgers & Pieshakes Is Worth the Drive

Wednesday Mar 15

The burgers at Scrumbscious are simple and straightforward, no strange toppings or special plating - or even plates, for that matter - required. For all the hungry Mesquite residents and anyone willing to suffer through Interstate 30 traffic, however, there is a place worth making the trip: Scrumbscious Burgers & Pieshakes.

