With Classic Burgers and Pie Milkshakes, Scrumbscious Burgers & Pieshakes Is Worth the Drive
The burgers at Scrumbscious are simple and straightforward, no strange toppings or special plating - or even plates, for that matter - required. For all the hungry Mesquite residents and anyone willing to suffer through Interstate 30 traffic, however, there is a place worth making the trip: Scrumbscious Burgers & Pieshakes.
