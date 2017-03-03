Family reports 27-year-old Mesquite mother of three as missing

Family members of a 27-year-old Mesquite mother of three say they have not heard from the woman since Monday and are concerned that she might be in danger. Mesquite police confirmed Friday that the family of Audrey Carson has filed a missing person report, but in a news release, police said, "There is no evidence of foul play, however, we would like to talk to Audrey."

