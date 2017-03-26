Dodge Charger driver leads Mesquite police on 100 mph chase to Southeast Dallas
An hour-long chase between a driver and Mesquite police with speeds reaching over 100 mph ended Sunday morning when the driver stopped at Dallas Police Department's southeast patrol division. The Dodge Charger driver was arrested after the vehicle stopped about 1:15 a.m. at the Dallas Police Department's southeast patrol division at 725 N. Jim Miller Rd. Mesquite police attempted to pull over the driver for a seat belt violation about 12:15 a.m. but the driver continued.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Mesquite Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grown man body slams young boy
|14 hr
|WarForOil
|4
|hay trump stock market drop 238
|14 hr
|WarForOil
|4
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|14 hr
|TrumpWins
|9,724
|kevin lee smith (Feb '09)
|Mon
|Shawandra
|8
|Danny Hodge Arrested
|Mon
|Melissa Grant
|1
|Hey Jerry Bitch Jones .....Romo needs to move o...
|Mon
|NFL
|2
|Missing Irving Womana s Body Found In Trinity R... (Apr '11)
|Mar 31
|Doubter
|18
Find what you want!
Search Mesquite Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC