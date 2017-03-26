Dodge Charger driver leads Mesquite police on 100 mph chase to Southeast Dallas

An hour-long chase between a driver and Mesquite police with speeds reaching over 100 mph ended Sunday morning when the driver stopped at Dallas Police Department's southeast patrol division. The Dodge Charger driver was arrested after the vehicle stopped about 1:15 a.m. at the Dallas Police Department's southeast patrol division at 725 N. Jim Miller Rd. Mesquite police attempted to pull over the driver for a seat belt violation about 12:15 a.m. but the driver continued.

