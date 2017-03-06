Continue reading Mesquite man charged in January slaying of man found dead in abandoned house

Continue reading Mesquite man charged...

Monday Mar 6

A 22-year-old Mesquite man has been charged in the slaying of a Colorado man whose body was found in January in a vacant home. Kamron Irving was booked into the Dallas County Jail on Sunday.

