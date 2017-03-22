Continue reading Man gets 7 years for string of armed robberies at Mesquite, Garland 7-Elevens

Continue reading Man gets 7 years for...

A 21-year old man was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison for his role in a string of armed robberies in Garland and Mesquite in 2015. Coby Cole Ditto pleaded guilty in October to one count of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery and one count of using, carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, U.S. Attorney John Parker announced.

