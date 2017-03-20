Code 3 Emergency Partners Continues Innovative Growth with Las Vegas Airport Project
Frisco-based Code 3 Emergency Partners is continuing an innovative growth strategy, recently announcing that they are soon to begin construction on an Airport-based Urgent Care and Pharmacy at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company expects to open its Urgent Care doors at McCarran mid-late May 2017.
