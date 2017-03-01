Syrian refugee family arrives in Fort Worth during pause in travel ban
The family's new safe haven is a four-bedroom apartment in Fort Worth. They arrived Wednesday night during a window of opportunity thanks to a federal judge's halt last week of President Donald Trump's ban on citizens from seven mostly Muslim countries.
