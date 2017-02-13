Mesquite teacher's aide who lied abou...

Mesquite teacher's aide who lied about cancer sentenced to six months in federal prison

Monday Feb 13

Former Mesquite ISD aide Kevin MaBone will spend six months in federal prison for misappropriating government funds, a federal judge in West Virginia decided Monday. MaBone has been in federal custody in West Virginia since Jan. 24, when officials learned he had lied about having cancer - then accepted a car and $1,000 raised on his behalf by Mesquite ISD teachers and students.

