Mesquite police searching for 21-year-old woman with mental disability
Corteice Brown, 21, was seen about 4:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Towne Crossing Boulevard, near Interstate 635, and has not been heard from since, police said. Brown is 5-8 and weighs about 120 pounds.
