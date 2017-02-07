Mesquite police searching for 21-year...

Mesquite police searching for 21-year-old woman with mental disability

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Dallas Morning News

Corteice Brown, 21, was seen about 4:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Towne Crossing Boulevard, near Interstate 635, and has not been heard from since, police said. Brown is 5-8 and weighs about 120 pounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesquite Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 9 hr MoneyPhart 1,116
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 9 hr Gotcha 9,694
News Dallas doctor in botched surgeriesa 14 hr duntsch zionism 1
News Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07) 16 hr el chapo EFUNE 54
Feminists For Trump 16 hr yidfellas v USA 8
News Mom Allegedly Glued Girl's Hands to Wall (Sep '11) Tue Eric Trotter 8
Mark Cuban needs to leave Dallas Tue Chris Buis 4
See all Mesquite Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesquite Forum Now

Mesquite Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesquite Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Mesquite, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,589 • Total comments across all topics: 278,936,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC