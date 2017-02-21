Jaguars sign Mesquite golfer an hour ago Mesquite's Nolan Hays has...

Jaguars sign Mesquite golfer an hour ...

Mesquite's Nolan Hays has signed a letter of intent to play golf for the UHV men's golf team. The senior at John Horn High School has been a member of the Jaguars' varsity golf team for four years.

