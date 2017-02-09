Dallas-County 18 mins ago 10:07 p.m.Mesquite police seek answers after possible abduction of kids
Police have reached out to the public to investigate whether an incident Friday at the City Lake Park was a prank or the possible abduction of two children. Witnesses told police they first saw a white male exit a pickup truck with two children inside Friday afternoon at a rest area on the north side of the lake and enter one of the restrooms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Add your comments below
Mesquite Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|for pain meds (Sep '11)
|9 hr
|missblankie
|6
|Low Life Obsessions
|9 hr
|guess
|1
|Taxi cab confessions
|14 hr
|red snapper
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|16 hr
|NeedPhartss
|1,087
|Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals
|17 hr
|25or6to4
|5
|SHOCKING Reviews of Homeless Shelters in Dallas... (Feb '14)
|19 hr
|Shane Blesatte
|39
|War for Oil where are you loser?????
|Tue
|WarForOil
|24
Find what you want!
Search Mesquite Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC