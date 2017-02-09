Dallas-County 18 mins ago 10:07 p.m.M...

Dallas-County 18 mins ago 10:07 p.m.Mesquite police seek answers after possible abduction of kids

Friday Feb 3

Police have reached out to the public to investigate whether an incident Friday at the City Lake Park was a prank or the possible abduction of two children. Witnesses told police they first saw a white male exit a pickup truck with two children inside Friday afternoon at a rest area on the north side of the lake and enter one of the restrooms.

