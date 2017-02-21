3 more suspects charged in East Vanco...

3 more suspects charged in East Vancouver kidnapping

59 min ago

Ellwood Bradbury, Matthew Stewart and Erlan Acosta have been charged with kidnapping, unlawful confinement, aggravated assault and and two counts of extortion in relation to an alleged kidnapping on Sept. 17. At the time of the rescue, police also arrested three other men in connection with the abduction.

