3 more suspects charged in East Vancouver kidnapping
Ellwood Bradbury, Matthew Stewart and Erlan Acosta have been charged with kidnapping, unlawful confinement, aggravated assault and and two counts of extortion in relation to an alleged kidnapping on Sept. 17. At the time of the rescue, police also arrested three other men in connection with the abduction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Mesquite Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rush Limbaugh Tries To Sell President Trump's A...
|2 hr
|INS Vet
|4
|Looking for female French Bulldog to breed with...
|8 hr
|Lucigirl
|13
|Five Texas schools land in top 25 of the best 1...
|10 hr
|BirchingPhartss
|5
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|23 hr
|WarForOil
|9,698
|Lyft or Uber delivery service
|Tue
|Mojojer
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Texas catfish restaurant Flying Fish to debut i...
|Tue
|FlyingPhartc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mesquite Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC