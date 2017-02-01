Teacher's aide feigned cancer to get ...

Teacher's aide feigned cancer to get out of work for court date, officials say

Thursday Jan 26

In this Jan. 20, 2017 photo, first-year teacher's aid Kevin MaBone talks to principal Leslie Feinglas after she surprised him with a car in front of students and teachers outside Wilkinson Middle School in Mesquite, Texas. A Dallas-area teacher's aide lied to his employer about having cancer to get time off for a court hearing in West Virginia after he admitted to misusing government funds, school officials said.

