Teacher's aide feigned cancer to get out of work for court date, officials say
In this Jan. 20, 2017 photo, first-year teacher's aid Kevin MaBone talks to principal Leslie Feinglas after she surprised him with a car in front of students and teachers outside Wilkinson Middle School in Mesquite, Texas. A Dallas-area teacher's aide lied to his employer about having cancer to get time off for a court hearing in West Virginia after he admitted to misusing government funds, school officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.
Add your comments below
Mesquite Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feminists For Trump
|3 hr
|The Truth
|6
|Who has jokes
|Wed
|ThomasA
|2
|It's pretty bad to lose a Presidency to a man w...
|Tue
|Mark Cuban Coward
|13
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|Tue
|Well Well
|1,494
|Mom Allegedly Glued Girl's Hands to Wall (Sep '11)
|Tue
|Well Well
|7
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 29
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Brandi Nicole Small
|Nov '16
|Tish
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mesquite Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC