Teachera s aide faked cancer, took $11k in donations from staff and students
Kevin MaBone, 56, is seen here receiving a car on Friday January 20, 2017 as part of an effort to help the teacher's aide battle cancer. He admitted to faking the diagnosis and driving the car to West Virginia to be sentenced in federal court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
