Second Case of Mumps Confirmed in Dallas County
Health officials are urging immunization to protect against mumps after the second case in Dallas County for 2017 has been confirmed. Health officials are urging immunization to protect against mumps after the second case in Dallas County for 2017 has been confirmed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mesquite Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dallas Undocumented Immigrant Reacts to Trump I...
|2 hr
|Geezer
|1
|Bebe Rexha announces spring North American tour
|3 hr
|diana
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|10 hr
|TemperaturePharts
|1,064
|Who said Trump is taking women's rights away?
|12 hr
|25or6to4
|6
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|13 hr
|WarForOil
|9,667
|'We're not stopping': Protesters storm senator'...
|13 hr
|25or6to4
|1
|Roofers rip shingles from wrong house (May '08)
|Tue
|Eman87
|63
Find what you want!
Search Mesquite Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC