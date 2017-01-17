Reggie Roberson, 3-star WR, announces top 6; Oregon State Beavers make cut

The Oregon State Beavers have made the wide receiver position a priority in the class of 2017, and in doing so have landed as many as eight prospects who could play the position in college. Amid rumors that U.S. Army All-American wide receiver Jamire Calvin is considering a flip to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon State may still have a slot available for an additional pass-catcher.

