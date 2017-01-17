Reggie Roberson, 3-star WR, announces top 6; Oregon State Beavers make cut
The Oregon State Beavers have made the wide receiver position a priority in the class of 2017, and in doing so have landed as many as eight prospects who could play the position in college. Amid rumors that U.S. Army All-American wide receiver Jamire Calvin is considering a flip to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon State may still have a slot available for an additional pass-catcher.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Mesquite Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Alden Short Inc (Dec '10)
|1 hr
|Nanana2017
|74
|Looking for female French Bulldog to breed with...
|4 hr
|Earl
|9
|Viviana Amzel (Jul '12)
|6 hr
|Disturbed
|4
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|7 hr
|WarForOil
|9,662
|Feminists For Trump
|11 hr
|Goria Allred
|1
|Jason Garrett. Needs to Go
|19 hr
|jeff
|1
|Cowboys future
|19 hr
|goodsheppard
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mesquite Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC