Only in Texas? Youa ll see cowboy hats on most cops in this Dallas suburb

Friday Jan 13

When Mesquite police Chief Charles Cato got the job last year, one of the changes he put in place was giving his officers the option to wear an alternative hat as part of their uniforms. As of Friday, 180 of the Dallas suburb's 220 officers were wearing cowboy hats on a regular basis, according to a city press release.

