Mesquite police looking for man they say exposed himself to 10-year-old girl
The girl was walking home from school about 3:15 p.m. in the 4100 block of Blackwillow Drive when a minivan stopped across the street from her, police said. The girl saw the man get out of the van, look directly at her and lowered his shorts, exposing himself, police said.
