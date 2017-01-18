Mesquite police investigating slaying...

Mesquite police investigating slaying of Colorado man at abandoned house

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Police are investigating the slaying of a Mesquite man whose car is believed to have been taken by his killer, or killers. Mesquite Police spokesman Brian Parrish said officers responded Monday to a vacant home in the 1600 block of Brookstone Drive, where they found Rigoberto Alejandro Valencia, a 25-year-old Colorado man, dead of homicidal violence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesquite Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 1 hr GPON Don 9,658
Jason Garrett. Needs to Go 2 hr jeff 1
Cowboys future 2 hr goodsheppard 2
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 22 hr CheeseSniff 1,050
News Virtual Reality Headsets May Come With Health R... Tue Gpo344 1
News Crime 17 mins ago 5:38 p.m.Nurse accused of sex... Tue Ananimous 3
Looking for female French Bulldog to breed with... Mon eye for an eye 8
See all Mesquite Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesquite Forum Now

Mesquite Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesquite Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Mesquite, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,332 • Total comments across all topics: 278,035,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC