Mesquite police investigating slaying of Colorado man at abandoned house
Police are investigating the slaying of a Mesquite man whose car is believed to have been taken by his killer, or killers. Mesquite Police spokesman Brian Parrish said officers responded Monday to a vacant home in the 1600 block of Brookstone Drive, where they found Rigoberto Alejandro Valencia, a 25-year-old Colorado man, dead of homicidal violence.
