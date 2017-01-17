History of Dallas Food: Lucas Farms in Mesquite
Faithon P. Lucas, a Greek immigrant, arrived in the United States in 1906 with his wife and seventy-five cents in his pocket. They moved to the Dallas area in 1910 and, with a group of partners, started Lucas B&B CafA© in 1911 in the Old Imperial Hotel at 105 South Akard Street in downtown Dallas.
