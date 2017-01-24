'He had us all duped': Mesquite teach...

'He had us all duped': Mesquite teacher's aide has federal court sentencing date, not cancer

Tuesday Jan 24

A first-year teacher's aide who told Mesquite ISD officials he needed a few days off for cancer surgery instead had a date in a West Virginia federal courtroom. Kevin MaBone, who on Friday accepted more than $10,000 and a car through fundraising efforts at Wilkinson Middle School, was on Tuesday being sentenced for misappropriating government funds.

