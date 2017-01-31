Fake Cancer Sentencing

In this Jan. 20, 2017 photo, first-year teacher's aid Kevin MaBone talks to principal Leslie Feinglas after she surprised him with a car in front of students and teachers outside Wilkinson Middle School in Mesquite, Texas. MaBone told the school he was diagnosed with cancer in December and was relying on staff to get to work and medical appointments after his car broke down.

