DCCC names L. Joy Gates Black new president
Dr. L. Joy Gates Black, currently vice chancellor for Academic Affairs and Student Success at Tarrant County College District in Fort Worth, Texas, was unanimously selected last night by Delaware County Community College's Board of Trustees to become the school's next president. Gates Black will succeed Dr. Jerry Parker, who will retire on June 30, after 40 years of service to the College, including 14 years as president.
