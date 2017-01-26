DCCC names L. Joy Gates Black new pre...

DCCC names L. Joy Gates Black new president

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: UnionvilleTimes.com

Dr. L. Joy Gates Black, currently vice chancellor for Academic Affairs and Student Success at Tarrant County College District in Fort Worth, Texas, was unanimously selected last night by Delaware County Community College's Board of Trustees to become the school's next president. Gates Black will succeed Dr. Jerry Parker, who will retire on June 30, after 40 years of service to the College, including 14 years as president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionvilleTimes.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesquite Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 4 hr WarForOil 9,670
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 9 hr LuftPharts 1,066
News Dallas Undocumented Immigrant Reacts to Trump I... 20 hr spytheweb 2
News Bebe Rexha announces spring North American tour Wed diana 2
Who said Trump is taking women's rights away? Wed 25or6to4 6
News 'We're not stopping': Protesters storm senator'... Wed 25or6to4 1
News Roofers rip shingles from wrong house (May '08) Tue Eman87 63
See all Mesquite Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesquite Forum Now

Mesquite Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesquite Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Mesquite, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,255 • Total comments across all topics: 278,277,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC