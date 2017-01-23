Crime 51 mins ago 5:38 p.m.Reward offered in Mesquite homicide
Police are offering a reward for information regarding a January 15 homicide. According to Mesquite police, 25-year-old Rigoberto Alejandro Valencia, of Colorado, was found dead inside a vacant home in the 1600 block of Brookstone Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mesquite Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roofers rip shingles from wrong house (May '08)
|9 hr
|Eman87
|63
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|17 hr
|WarForOil
|9,665
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|20 hr
|PhantasticPharts
|1,059
|Anti-Trump Marchers, Women Who Need Therapy Aft...
|Mon
|Nigel Havers
|2
|Who said Trump is taking women's rights away?
|Mon
|huey goins
|4
|Lupe Valdez to be deported.....
|Mon
|huey goins
|2
|It's pretty bad to lose a Presidency to a man w...
|Mon
|WarForOil
|9
Find what you want!
Search Mesquite Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC