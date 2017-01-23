Crime 51 mins ago 5:38 p.m.Reward off...

Crime 51 mins ago 5:38 p.m.Reward offered in Mesquite homicide

Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

Police are offering a reward for information regarding a January 15 homicide. According to Mesquite police, 25-year-old Rigoberto Alejandro Valencia, of Colorado, was found dead inside a vacant home in the 1600 block of Brookstone Drive.

