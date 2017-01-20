Cancer-stricken teacher's aide surpri...

Cancer-stricken teacher's aide surprised with car from students and staff in Mesquite

Friday Jan 20

In his first year on the job, teacher's aide Kevin MaBone has already connected in a deep way with many of the staff and students at Wilkinson Middle School. "He leaves a lasting impression on you," said crossing guard James Anderson.

