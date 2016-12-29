Why Dallas County can set $150,000 ba...

Why Dallas County can set $150,000 bail for a $105 shoplifting charge - and how taxpayers lose

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Angela Jessie was stuffing school uniforms into her purse when Mesquite police nabbed her at Old Navy on Sept. 2. Jessie, 49, then spent almost two months the Dallas County Jail, accused but not convicted of trying to swipe $105 of clothing for her grandchildren.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesquite Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Apple Mac G4 MDD computers 3 hr Jim 1
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 6 hr WarForOil 9,636
Drug Test: Saliva-Positive, Urine-Negative...WTH? (Aug '12) 11 hr concerned 4
News Full video of Fort Worth officer arresting blac... 13 hr WishIwasBlack 2
Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i... 13 hr WarForOil 49
Is Rowlett A Nice Place To Live? (May '11) Tue Alex 5
Brandi Nicole Small Nov 29 Tish 1
See all Mesquite Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesquite Forum Now

Mesquite Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesquite Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Mesquite, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,865 • Total comments across all topics: 277,426,117

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC