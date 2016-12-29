Why Dallas County can set $150,000 bail for a $105 shoplifting charge - and how taxpayers lose
Angela Jessie was stuffing school uniforms into her purse when Mesquite police nabbed her at Old Navy on Sept. 2. Jessie, 49, then spent almost two months the Dallas County Jail, accused but not convicted of trying to swipe $105 of clothing for her grandchildren.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mesquite Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Apple Mac G4 MDD computers
|3 hr
|Jim
|1
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|6 hr
|WarForOil
|9,636
|Drug Test: Saliva-Positive, Urine-Negative...WTH? (Aug '12)
|11 hr
|concerned
|4
|Full video of Fort Worth officer arresting blac...
|13 hr
|WishIwasBlack
|2
|Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i...
|13 hr
|WarForOil
|49
|Is Rowlett A Nice Place To Live? (May '11)
|Tue
|Alex
|5
|Brandi Nicole Small
|Nov 29
|Tish
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mesquite Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC