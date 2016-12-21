News 32 mins ago 4:14 p.m.Chevy brings winter wonderland to kids in Dallas
DALLAS Today, Chevrolet surprised hundreds of children at Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas by converting their Mesquite, TX Club into a "Pop-Up North Pole." The event featured real snow, sledding, cookie decorating, winter-themed games, and other festive activities to provide a fun and memorable holiday experience for children.
