Mesquite police seeking woman who robbed Dollar General at gunpoint

Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: Dallas Morning News

About 10 p.m. Friday, the woman approached the register at the Dollar General in the 1300 block of North Belt Line Road, took out a silver semi-automatic handgun and demanded money, police said. The suspect, a black woman believed to be in her late 20s to early 30s, had long hair that was blonde near the bottom.

