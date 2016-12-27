Mesquite police seeking woman who robbed Dollar General at gunpoint
About 10 p.m. Friday, the woman approached the register at the Dollar General in the 1300 block of North Belt Line Road, took out a silver semi-automatic handgun and demanded money, police said. The suspect, a black woman believed to be in her late 20s to early 30s, had long hair that was blonde near the bottom.
