Mesquite cop indicted for injuring 14-year-old, placed on paid leave
A Mesquite police officer indicted by a Kaufman County grand jury for injuring a child has been placed on administrative leave. According to documents obtained by the site, Higginson allegedly injured a 14-year-old in August 2015 by pulling the child's arms behind the child's back and raising them.
