Garland officer who fired 41 shots after chase testifies, 'You have to remain calm'
A Garland officer who fired 41 shots at a man he was chasing, three of which struck and killed him, took the stand Thursday to defend his actions four years ago. Patrick Tuter, 36, is on trial in the death of Michael Vincent Allen after a half-hour, high-speed car chase in August 2012.
