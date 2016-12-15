Garland officer who fired 41 shots af...

Garland officer who fired 41 shots after chase testifies, 'You have to remain calm'

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Dallas Morning News

A Garland officer who fired 41 shots at a man he was chasing, three of which struck and killed him, took the stand Thursday to defend his actions four years ago. Patrick Tuter, 36, is on trial in the death of Michael Vincent Allen after a half-hour, high-speed car chase in August 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesquite Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX 8 hr fatuous1 1
Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i... 13 hr 4sure 30
joshua wayne bevill (Oct '10) 22 hr Big Tex 50
Thank you Mr Trump for keeping one of your prom... Sat 4sure 9
100% free ismaili muslim dating site | find an ... Sat Fateh 1
Trump Got No Time For Ft Worth Craig-Police Bru... Sat KKK Rogue Cops 1
Check this out Fri Nicole 1
See all Mesquite Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesquite Forum Now

Mesquite Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesquite Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
 

Mesquite, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,710 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,471

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC