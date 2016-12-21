English actor steps in to play Scrooge
Alan Brent of Yorkshire, England, and now a resident of Mesquite, Texas, tells the Hughes Springs audience at curtain call that he was well-supported by the local cast in Community Theater of East Texas' production of "A Christmas Carol" last week. Alan Brent of Yorkshire, England, may not have been Johnny on the Spot, but he was Tommy at the Ready when he called from Mesquite and volunteered to play Ebenezer Scrooge for the local production.
