Dog About Town: Showing off those ugly sweaters and more things to do

The holiday festivities are continuing this weekend with Legacy Humane Society's Ugly Sweater Soiree, which invites all to eat, drink and be tacky from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Mutts Canine Cantina.There will prizes for the worst sweaters , a photo booth and a raffle.2889 Cityplace W. Blvd. . A $5 donation is encouraged.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.