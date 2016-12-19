Continue reading Mesquite police searching for driver who fatally struck pedestrian
Mesquite police responded to a call about an accident about 2:30 a.m. in the 19500 block of southbound Interstate 635 at U.S. Highway 80. The vehicle that hit Dixon fled the scene. No driver description was available.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mesquite Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i...
|2 min
|WarForOil
|43
|Is Rowlett A Nice Place To Live? (May '11)
|12 hr
|Alex
|5
|the real truth about the jews
|19 hr
|Mark Cuban Sky
|2
|PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX
|Mon
|WarForOil
|3
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Dec 25
|WarForOil
|9,634
|Brandi Nicole Small
|Nov 29
|Tish
|1
|Dallas woman who was shot at protest shielded 4...
|Jul '16
|BoSS
|5
Find what you want!
Search Mesquite Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC