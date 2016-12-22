Continue reading Man robs 2 Waffle Houses in Mesquite in 1 day

The first robbery occurred about 5:30 a.m. at the Waffle House at 1825 N. Belt Line Road, near U.S. Highway 80. The man robbed the eatery at gunpoint, police said. Police described the robber as a black man in his late teens to early 20s who was wearing a pink and purple tie-dyed hooded sweatshirt.

