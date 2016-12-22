Continue reading Man robs 2 Waffle Ho...

Continue reading Man robs 2 Waffle Houses in Mesquite in 1 day

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Dallas Morning News

The first robbery occurred about 5:30 a.m. at the Waffle House at 1825 N. Belt Line Road, near U.S. Highway 80. The man robbed the eatery at gunpoint, police said. Police described the robber as a black man in his late teens to early 20s who was wearing a pink and purple tie-dyed hooded sweatshirt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesquite Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i... 2 hr WarForOil 45
Is Rowlett A Nice Place To Live? (May '11) Tue Alex 5
PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX Mon WarForOil 3
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Dec 25 WarForOil 9,634
Brandi Nicole Small Nov 29 Tish 1
News Dallas woman who was shot at protest shielded 4... Jul '16 BoSS 5
who are the predators in our neighborhood Jul '16 Sammy 1
See all Mesquite Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesquite Forum Now

Mesquite Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesquite Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Mesquite, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,925 • Total comments across all topics: 277,400,800

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC