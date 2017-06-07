Voter fraud case resolved

Voter fraud case resolved

Despite mistakes made during the voting process of the City of Meridian elections May 6, the Office of the Texas Secretary of State responded to a voter fraud complaint filed by stating the problems were a residency issue, not a criminal matter under the election code.

