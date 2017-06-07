Voter fraud case resolved
Despite mistakes made during the voting process of the City of Meridian elections May 6, the Office of the Texas Secretary of State responded to a voter fraud complaint filed by stating the problems were a residency issue, not a criminal matter under the election code.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Clifton Record Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Meridian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ICE arrests 26 in El Paso gang crackdown
|May 18
|Fart storage
|25
|722-Horsepower 454 LS-Powered 1957 Chevy Bel Air
|May 17
|More farts
|8
|Expert says Aryan Circle well organized outside... (Mar '08)
|May 7
|too tall 81
|94
|World's largest wind farm opens in West Texas (Oct '09)
|Apr '17
|Solarman
|25
|looking for family member
|Apr '17
|queenie
|2
|$1.5 Million to Prevent Cervical Cancer in West...
|Apr '17
|Only New Resident
|15
|Former Mexican governor flees, may be in West T...
|Apr '17
|EPT
|7
Find what you want!
Search Meridian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC