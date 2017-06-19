Music, food and craft cocktails (no w...

Music, food and craft cocktails (no worms) at Blackie's Bait Shop

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Texas Highways

The first time I walked into Blackie's Bait Shop and spotted the blue marlin replicas hanging on the walls and a surfboard standing up in the corner, I turned to my husband and said quizzically, "Dan, we're not in Walnut Springs anymore." We weren't in a bait shop, either.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Highways.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Meridian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Summer Wadley? (Apr '14) Jun 15 The Truth 4
Words with friends Jun 15 The Truth 1
News ICE arrests 26 in El Paso gang crackdown May '17 Fart storage 25
News 722-Horsepower 454 LS-Powered 1957 Chevy Bel Air May '17 More farts 8
News Expert says Aryan Circle well organized outside... (Mar '08) May '17 too tall 81 94
News World's largest wind farm opens in West Texas (Oct '09) Apr '17 Solarman 25
looking for family member Apr '17 queenie 2
See all Meridian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Meridian Forum Now

Meridian Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Meridian Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

Meridian, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,830 • Total comments across all topics: 281,880,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC