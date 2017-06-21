County 7-on-7 returns

County 7-on-7 returns

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Clifton Record Online

After trying it out last summer in favor of playing summer 7-on-7 football in Hico, Clifton will join forces with Meridian and Valley Mills to once again form an all-Bosque County 7-on-7 league with its 11-man football counterparts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Clifton Record Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Meridian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Summer Wadley? (Apr '14) Jun 15 The Truth 4
Words with friends Jun 15 The Truth 1
News ICE arrests 26 in El Paso gang crackdown May '17 Fart storage 25
News 722-Horsepower 454 LS-Powered 1957 Chevy Bel Air May '17 More farts 8
News Expert says Aryan Circle well organized outside... (Mar '08) May '17 too tall 81 94
News World's largest wind farm opens in West Texas (Oct '09) Apr '17 Solarman 25
looking for family member Apr '17 queenie 2
See all Meridian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Meridian Forum Now

Meridian Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Meridian Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Meridian, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,296 • Total comments across all topics: 281,924,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC