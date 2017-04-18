Phil Guinn
Phillip Wayne "Phil" Guinn age 74, of Meridian, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2017 in a Waco, Texas hospital surrounded by his friends and family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Clifton Record Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Meridian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World's largest wind farm opens in West Texas (Oct '09)
|Apr 22
|Solarman
|25
|looking for family member
|Apr 16
|queenie
|2
|Expert says Aryan Circle well organized outside... (Mar '08)
|Apr 7
|KARMAKKK
|93
|$1.5 Million to Prevent Cervical Cancer in West...
|Apr 4
|Only New Resident
|15
|Former Mexican governor flees, may be in West T...
|Apr 2
|EPT
|7
|Former Mexican governor flees, may be in West T...
|Apr 2
|New Resident
|2
|Famed Austin chef opens destination restaurant ...
|Mar 30
|FamedPharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Meridian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC