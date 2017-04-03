Meridian police arrest 6 in sex sting
The undercover operation involved officers pretending to be underaged teens online, and then arresting the suspects when they attempted to meet up with the made-up teen. Chief Blanton began talking to Pedriana using an app called Skout.
