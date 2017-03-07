Janette Burreson
Janette Burreson, age 80, of Laguna Park, passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2017 in a Clifton care facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Clifton Record Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Meridian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$1.5 Million to Prevent Cervical Cancer in West...
|17 hr
|cocerned voter
|14
|West TX raids nets multiple arrests, cache of d...
|Mar 9
|face facts
|4
|Arlington school district buys former Eastern S...
|Mar 8
|Near Phart
|3
|West Music Thread (Apr '13)
|Feb 28
|Musikologist
|12
|The strange (tall) tale of armed border crossers
|Feb 25
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|1
|Nude maid service raising eyebrows in Texas city (Apr '12)
|Feb '17
|Capitalist Phart
|45
|Two giant sinkholes in West Texas expanding, re... (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|Whattt
|4
Find what you want!
Search Meridian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC