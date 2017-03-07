Janette Burreson

Janette Burreson

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: The Clifton Record Online

Janette Burreson, age 80, of Laguna Park, passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2017 in a Clifton care facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Clifton Record Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Meridian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News $1.5 Million to Prevent Cervical Cancer in West... 17 hr cocerned voter 14
News West TX raids nets multiple arrests, cache of d... Mar 9 face facts 4
News Arlington school district buys former Eastern S... Mar 8 Near Phart 3
West Music Thread (Apr '13) Feb 28 Musikologist 12
News The strange (tall) tale of armed border crossers Feb 25 Dr Reker s Bellhop 1
News Nude maid service raising eyebrows in Texas city (Apr '12) Feb '17 Capitalist Phart 45
News Two giant sinkholes in West Texas expanding, re... (Jun '16) Jan '17 Whattt 4
See all Meridian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Meridian Forum Now

Meridian Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Meridian Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Meridian, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,614 • Total comments across all topics: 279,515,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC